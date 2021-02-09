Stratford and District Senior Citizens Club offers friendship

Committee members from back left, Nancy Collins, Glenda Gallagher, Peg Fawsett, Lenare Goble, vice president James Howatson, secretary Max Barnard, president and treasurer Frank Vork, and vice president Irene Hertz.

A Stratford club offering friendly competition and companionship is looking for new members.

Stratford and District Senior Citizens Club president and treasurer Frank Vork says he joined the club in 2015.

"I was playing bowls for another club and someone I'm friends with recommended this club. I haven't looked back, I enjoy being a member."

He says despite being called the senior citizens club, anyone over the age of 30 is welcome.

"We're looking for new members. This is a great club to join."

Vice president Max Barnard joined the club six years ago.

"It was recommended to me because of the bowls being played all year round. The club is a great group of like-minded people."

Irene Hertz, also a vice president of the club, joined in 2014.

"I joined the club at the same time as three of my friends. We're all still members to this day."

Irene says she enjoys the social element of the club.

"There is a lot of laughter and friendship. Everyone has each other's back."

She says the Stratford and District Senior Citizens Club is a 'great' club to join.

"It's an easy way to make friends and there are plenty of activities that we take part in."

The club meets every Monday and Friday to play card games, bowls, and board games, says Frank.

"It's friendly competition. It's more about the social side and having a laugh. It's a great social outing."

Club members also take part in raffles.

"We have a meat raffle and have recently introduced a fruit and vegetable raffle which are great during the summer months. Club members can buy tickets and win some great items."

■ The Stratford and District Senior Citizen's Club is on the corner of Regan St and Juliet St. Club members meet every Monday and Friday from 12.45pm-3.30pm. Membership is $10 a year.