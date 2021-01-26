Stratford aerodrome open day will be a fun family day out

New Zealand's only UH-60 Blackhawk, operated by Kahu Helicopters, was parked at Stratford aerodrome over the weekend. Photo / Supplied

An open day at the Stratford aerodrome will be hosted by the Stratford Aero Club Sport Flyers on Saturday.

Stratford Aero Club media spokesman Nick Furmage says the open day will be a fun family day out with plenty to see for people of all ages.

Weather at the event in previous years has been "very hot" he says, and while shaded areas will be available, he recommends people make sure they slip (on a shirt or into the shade), slop (some sunscreen on) and slap (a hat on) on the day.

He says the aerodrome has been busy over recent months, with local members enjoying plenty of time in the sky. The aerodrome has also hosted visiting aircraft such as the Blackhawk pictured here.

Nick says the UH-60 Blackhawk is the only one in New Zealand and has a connection to Taranaki, as the Kahu Helicopters machine is operated by brothers Mark, Dave and Pete Law, who grew up in Eastern Taranaki. The brothers are now based at Whakatāne but visited Taranaki last weekend, taking the Blackhawk out to Whangamōmona for the republic day on Saturday. Arriving in Taranaki on Friday, it was based at the aerodrome over the weekend and attracted lots of attention, says Nick.

• Stratford aerodrome open day: Saturday, January 30. From 10am to 4pm at the aerodrome on Flint Rd, Stratford. The free event will include around 25 aircraft on the day. Parking is available along Flint Rd with mobility parking also available - enquire at the clubhouse.