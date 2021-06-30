STDC: Council adopts Long Term Plan - economic growth and sustainability at its heart

The South Taranaki District Council adopted their Long Term Plan on June 28. Photo / Supplied

Stimulating economic growth, town centre upgrades, environmental sustainability and keeping rates affordable are the key themes guiding South Taranaki District Council's 2021–2031 Long Term Plan.

The plan was formally adopted at the June 28 ordinary council meeting.

For South Taranaki ratepayers, the result is an average rate increase of 3.99 per cent each year over the next 10 years, the lowest in the region.

The plan was adopted after a month of public consultation which saw 215 public submissions made.

Public support was strong for the council's plans to undertake town centre upgrades in Ōpunakē, Manaia, Pātea, Waverley and Eltham, to complete all three stages of the South Taranaki Business Park, and to fully fund an environment and sustainability strategy over the next 10 years.

Based on submissions councillors also agreed to put an additional $100,000 each year towards resourcing the Horticultural Services team (in year 2 and 3), $10,000 extra each year towards the rural halls grant fund and $60,000 to be ring-fenced for the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says the council's vision is to make South Taranaki the most liveable district.

"Over the past decade we've focused on upgrading the district's water infrastructure, key community facilities and implementing projects to make South Taranaki a desirable place to live and do business. We now have a much-improved water network and, since our last Long Term Plan three years ago, we have progressed the Hāwera Town Centre redevelopment, Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga and the Nukumaru Station Rd extension projects."

He says the focus for the next 10 years is to complete the key projects, and to continue to upgrade the three waters infrastructure.

"This is with a focus on wastewater, implement our environment and sustainability strategy and create the conditions that encourage sustainable economic growth in the right places, with projects such as the Business Park and town centre upgrades.

"At the same time we know we need to keep rates at an affordable level, so we are funding our key projects with a combination of loans, external funding sources and earnings from the Long Term Investment Fund, rather than simply through rates," he says.

"We believe our [Long Term] Plan strikes the right balance between progress, affordability and providing the services and facilities our communities expect."