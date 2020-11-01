Staff at Stratford rest home hold fundraising high tea

Staff and whānau of Maryann rest home in Stratford were in the pink for a good cause last month. Photo / Supplied

A much loved colleague was remembered and honoured with a special high tea at a Stratford rest home last month.

Andrea Walker, a diversional and recreational therapists for Agecare Central in Stratford, says she and other staff at Maryann rest home think about their former colleague Lesley Haughey frequently.

"She lost her fight against breast cancer during lockdown, which was a very sad time for us all. We remember her on a daily basis though."

The team decided to hold a high tea in memory of Lesley to fundraise for Pink Ribbon day, the annual fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

"We were thrilled to have been able to raise $415 for such a worthy cause in Lesley's memory."