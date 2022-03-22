St Patrick's School Inglewood was awash with green to celebrate St Patrick's Day. Photo/ Supplied

Everything was green at St Patrick's School Inglewood as they celebrated St Patrick's Day.

On Thursday staff and pupils dressed up in their best green attire and spent the day celebrating St Patrick.

Director of religious studies Michelle Julian says students and staff did a range of fun green-themed activities on the day.

"In the morning our senior pupils had an I Am Hope presentation which was all about wellbeing. It ties in with our school's values as it's about looking after ourselves and others.

"We then did a range of activities which included making green food, creating snakes out of clay, shamrock art and then creating shamrocks out of food."

The students then gathered together to discuss St Patrick, his importance and his relationship with Jesus.

"St Patrick is our school's patron saint and we celebrate St Patrick's Day each year. We also celebrate other liturgical events as well. It's about recognising our past and how that affects our future."