Room 5 pupils enjoyed wearing their pyjamas to school. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

St Joseph's School Stratford pupils were all rugged up on Friday, to support a charitable trust.

The school held a non-uniform day to raise funds for The Kai Kitchen Trust, a charity that helps Taranaki families in need. The pupils were dressed in their favourite pyjamas, and some even wore their Oodies to school and brought their favourite teddies.

The Kai Kitchen Trust put a post on its Facebook page, calling for workplaces and schools to dress in pyjamas on June 10, to support the children who do not have pyjamas.

The school raised a total of $245 for The Kai Kitchen and room 5 pupil Kaitlyn Buckland, 8, says it's important to help the trust.

"Some people don't have food and The Kai Kitchen gives them food so they can fill their tummies. Everyone deserves to have a tummy full of food."

Indy Swan, 8, says it was fun to go to school in her pyjamas.

"I was nice and cosy the whole day. Everyone was so happy to wear their pyjamas and knowing we helped people in need, is pretty cool too."