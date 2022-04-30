St Joseph's School Stratford was led on a tour by Toko School's enviro leaders.

St Joseph's School Stratford visited a neighbouring primary school for some enviro inspiration.

Last month, St Joseph's School Stratford Year 8 pupils visited Toko School to find out about their enviro school initiatives.

The pupils were taken on a tour by Toko School's enviro leaders.

Toko School, which started its enviro journey in 2011, received their Green Gold Award in 2016, the highest achievement in the Enviroschools programme.

Toko pupil Amelia Lowe, 12, says she's proud to go to an Enviroschool.

"It's important for schools to be part of the Enviroschools programme. Through our journey, we have planted different produce and helped out the community by being sustainable and helping to achieve a greater future."

St Joseph's School Stratford principal Dave Smith says the class visited the school to gain some ideas for when the school starts its own enviro journey.

"Enviroschools fits perfectly with our caring, sharing, and serving the community school values. We feel being part of the Enviroschools programme will open up opportunities for our pupils to learn and understand where food comes from and to be more sustainable. So many of the kids are eager to start and learn."

The St Joseph's pupils were busy taking notes, writing down ideas for their own school.

Pupil Moss Edwards, 12, liked the school's garden and big green space.

"Everything is laid out perfectly and it's nice to see a big green space filled with produce and other items."

Xavyer Wilson, 12, says the bees at Toko School were his favourite part of the tour.

"I really liked the bees. Honey is delicious and Toko School has a sustainable way to collect honey and also give it to the community."

Gustav Ippel, 12, was busy writing notes about how the school recycles.

"Their bottle house is pretty amazing and I also liked the artwork created out of old bottle caps."

One of the projects the enviro leaders told the St Joseph's pupils about is their produce stall, where they sell a variety of products.

Holly Topless, 12, says they sell honey, lavender bags, and everything in between at the stall.

"We also sell chutneys and jams which are made from the produce from our orchards and gardens."

The money raised at the stall goes towards funding more enviro initiatives at the school, says Arlo Wells, 12.

"The money goes into our enviro bank account which funds our projects so we can purchase the items required to keep our initiatives going."

Toko School principal Kim Waite says it was great for a neighbouring primary school to visit.

"They're looking to start their enviro journey and I'm happy we could give them some inspiration."