St Joseph's School Stratford supported Heart Kids New Zealand with a mufti-day. Photo/ Supplied

St Joseph's School Stratford was awash with red as they supported a national charitable organisation.

Pupils and staff dressed up in red for a mufti-day to support Heart Kids New Zealand's annual fundraiser.

On Friday children across the country dressed to help fundraise for the organisation so they can continue to support families and their children with heart conditions.

The day recognises 10,000 children who are currently living with a heart condition. Twelve children are diagnosed every single week in New Zealand with a heart condition.

Each year, over 600 major heart surgeries are carried out every year on Kiwi heart children.

St Joseph's School Stratford supported those with heart conditions, and the organisation by raising $210 at their mufti-day.