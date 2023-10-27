Baxter Goble, 8, and his lamb Cookie won first in the junior rearing category. Photo / Alyssa Smith

It was all the fun of the fair, plus calves, lambs, cakes and even a church service when pupils and whānau of St Joseph’s Stratford held their annual Mission Day event recently.

Sadie Treanor, 5, going down the slide. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Mission Day, which took place on Friday, October 20, raised $3700. The day started with calf and lamb events in the morning.

Baxter Goble, 8, and his lamb Cookie were winners on the day, placing first in the junior-rearing category. Baxter says he was happy to win.

“I had to lead my lamb around the course. Cookie did very well.”

Anniston Joblin, 7, and Cherry won the Junior Champion Calf. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Anniston Joblin, 7, and Cherry the calf were also successful, winning the junior champion calf. They also won first in the rearing and second in leading.

“It was good to win. I had to brush her a lot to get her ready. I like spending time with Cherry and giving her lots of cuddles.”

Pupils also created artwork for the day, with Harry Webb, 11, winning first place in his class for his Aboriginal rock art. Harry says he put a lot of work into decorating the rock.

Harry Webb, 11, won first place for his Aboriginal art. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“I used a skewer to apply the dots and my friends and I mixed different colours. I decided to do a turtle because I like them.”

Prabhnoor Chhina, 5, also received first place in her class for her artwork.

“I like my art, it’s pretty and I’m happy I got first.”

Prabhnoor Chhina, 5, placed first in the Our Beautiful World art category. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The annual cake auction, where Year 8 pupils make and decorate a cake to be auctioned off in the afternoon, was popular, with bids coming in quickly on all the cakes on display in the hall during the silent auction. Thirteen-year-old Sophie Marsh’s chocolate cake was popular, selling for a total of $171.

Sophie Marsh, 13, and her chocolate cake. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Sophie says she enjoys baking.

“I had a little bit of help getting the measurements right when making the cake but I did all the decorating myself. I put Oreos in the icing and decorated it with bits of chocolate.”

The senior pupils ran games and stalls on the day. One of the popular ones was popping balloons with darts to win a prize. Emma Megaw, 11, popped two balloons and won herself some lollies.

Emma Megaw, 11, gets ready to throw a dart to win a prize. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“It was a fun game. I enjoyed it.”

Principal Dave Smith says the day is always popular.

“This is a fantastic community day where we get to make our mark as a mission school. We love having whānau on site and were delighted to have Father Vui lead our mass in the morning. With so many things going on, I know every person took away their own highlight from the day. Although I am certainly rethinking the dunk tank for next year. We’d like to thank all the families and friends of the school for their generous donations.”

