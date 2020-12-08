St John: Taranaki cadets receive Grand Prior award at special ceremony

From left: Emily Boulton, Anna Simons and Joshua Hobman received their Grand Prior Award at a special ceremony in Wellington. Photo/ Supplied

Three cadets from Taranaki have received a prestigious award in the St John Youth programme.

Emily Boulton, 18, Anna Simons, 17, and Joshua Hobman, 16, were three of 19 cadets who were awarded the Grand Prior award at a ceremony in Wellington last month.

The Grand Prior is the highest award a cadet can achieve in the St John Youth Programme. There are three levels to the programme. They are green (junior), blue (intermediate), and gold (senior).

To achieve the Grand Prior Award, cadets must complete 100 hours of community service and obtain 12 Gold level badges from a selection of 29. Six of the badge are compulsory. The compulsory badges are First Aid, Caregivers, Communications, St John, Community Awareness and Drill.

The Grand Prior's Award, in the form of a badge, was established in 1931 by then Grand Prior, the Duke of Connaught. The Badge of the Order is embroidered on black felt. Surrounding the badge is a wreath of St John's Wort or hypericum, a medical plant used by the hospitallers of the medieval Order of St John.

Regional youth manager for the central area Daniel McDowall says the ceremony took place at Government House hosted by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

"The awards were presented by Chancellor John Whitehead. The awards were meant to take place in March but were postponed due to Covid."

He says it takes a large amount of dedication to achieve the Grand Prior Award.

"It's a huge amount of work and the recipients should feel proud they've received them."

Anna joined the Hāwera Youth Division five years ago.

"I enjoy helping and caring for people. I want to become a paramedic and St John has helped to give me some of the needed skills. I've also learnt leadership and communication skills."

She says receiving the Grand Prior Award was a long term goal.

"I've been working on it for a long time."

Anna's mother Susan says Anna has put a lot of time and effort into receiving the award.

"She's learnt a lot of new skills and how to deal with different circumstances. St John has been very beneficial."

Emily has been with St John for 11 years.

"I started when I was 8 in Cambridge. I spent a year there and then a year in Otorohanga. I joined the Hāwera Youth Division seven years ago. I recently moved to the New Plymouth division in May. I'm now a youth leader, I teach badges. I'm currently teaching the hobbies badge."

She says taking part in the programme has given her confidence.

"If something bad happens, I have the confidence to help. I can do basic first aid and talk to people who are hurt until the ambulance arrives."

Emily says she is pleased to have received the Grand Prior Award.

"It was a long time coming. It's always been a goal. I spoke briefly with Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy. She is a very lovely and kind person."

Emily's mother Tarnyier and father David are proud of her achievements.

"It's a lot of work to achieve the Grand Prior and it was so near to see the kids presented with the award for their achievements," Tarnyie says.

Joshua joined the Hāwera Youth Division 11 years ago. He says the programme is beneficial.

"You learn a lot of life skills as well as the first aid side of things. It is a good set up for life. I've made quite a lot of friends as well. I'm wanting to support others in their journey with St John."

As well as achieving the Grand Prior Award, Joshua is the 2020 Taranaki District Cadet of the Year.

"I'm proud of all my achievements. I couldn't have done it without the support of my family. My Grandmother, Pauline Webby is the division leader for Hāwera."

Joshua's mother Leigh is proud of his efforts.

"He's taken the programme very seriously. He's a very caring person and looks after others. He uses what he's learnt to help and support other cadets."