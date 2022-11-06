Sports Reports:

Stratford Avon Bowling Club: Last weekend two teams from the club made it through to the post section of the South Taranaki Fours hosted by Hāwera Park.

Unfortunately, both were knocked out in the first round of post-section play. On Tuesday the ladies won their Egmont Shield Game.

On Saturday the club had a ladies team in an interclub club competition for the first time in many years. When the dust settled they sat respectively in the fourth spot of their five-team section of the second-division women's interclub.

On Saturday morning, the men's first and second-division pennants teams won only one of three games in losing their respective overalls for the rounds.

On Sunday the men's division one interclub team won five games from nine to sit second overall in their section in pursuit of finishing no worse than double to progress further.

A notable mention must be made of another fine contribution from Paul Digby anchoring the team winning three from three in the singles format.

The men's second-division interclub team sits fifth out of six teams respectively.

In the junior optional interclub competition played on Sunday also, our team sits in the middle of the road after three rounds of play.

A massive congratulations to Brian Pearce for having his consistently good play rewarded by being selected to play in the Taranaki U8 Team to take on Whanganui at Hāwera Park on Saturday, November 19.

The week ahead (all times are the start of play): Fri, Nov 11: 5pm Beers n Bowls.

Sat, Nov 12: 9am Vospers Sponsored Women's Interclub, men's pennants. Sun, Nov 13: 9.30am Men's Club Championship Pairs finals, 1pm two-hour tournament. Tues, Nov 15: 9.30am Ladies Egmont Shield. Wed, Nov 16: 1pm Pat Collins.

Midhirst Tennis Club: Midhirst 1 ventured south to play Pātea, coming away with a 6–0 win.

Midhirst 2 played Ōakuraat Huatoki, and after a late start ended up with a 3-all draw, losing on a countback by three games.

Nicci Uhlenberg was player of the day for her consistent play and winning all three games.

Midhirst 3 drew with Pukekura 2 3-all, winning by one on countback of games. Player of the day was Lianne Short who won all games and played well.