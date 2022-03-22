Nicci Uhlenberg and Rose Bayly were the winners of the plate section at the recent Rotokare Tennis tournament. Photo/ Supplied

Midhirst Tennis Club: Midhirst had four pairs playing in the Century Tournament organised by the Rotokare Tennis Club.

To qualify, pairings ages had to be greater than 100. All our pairings played really well and, more importantly, enjoyed their games.

Rose Bayly and Nicci Uhlenberg won the plate. Many of the competitors played midweek ladies and the quality of the tennis was excellent.

Stratford Avon Bowling Club: Over the weekend the club hosted the prestigious Hugh Moss Five Years and Under Optional 2x4x2 Pairs Tournament.

Among a record entry of 48 teams, the club's Rex Dyason and Lindsay Franklin made it through qualifying and respectively won the first of their games in the knockout finals rounds before bowing out in the second.

The week ahead: (All times are the start of play) Thur, March 24: 9.30am Sponsored Optional Triples, Fri, March 25: 5pm Beers n Bowls, Sat, March 26: am Women's Wine Tournament. Sat/Sun, March 26/27: 8.30am Men's Club Champs Graded Drawn Fours. Wed, March 30: 1pm Pat Collins.