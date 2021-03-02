Sporting trials national championships held near Inglewood

Sidney Hirst (right) and Matthew Hopkins won the New Zealand sporting trials title. Photo/ Supplied.

The sporting trials New Zealand Championships recently took place near Inglewood.

Sporting trials are a form of motorsport where competitors drive on a off-road track in small vehicles.

Each course has a number of pegs, each equal to one point and if the participant makes it through the whole course they receive no points. If they are stopped on a peg they receive points corresponding to the peg number.

The person with the least amount of points at the end wins. The battle for the national title was close between current champion Warwick Landers and Sidney Hirst, with Steven Bridger not far behind.

Hirst from Inglewood, driving with the aid of bouncer Matthew Hopkins from Stratford, became the new title holders.

Results:

1st: Sidney Hirst 30 points, 2nd Warwick Landers 37 points, 3rd Steven Bridge 42 points.