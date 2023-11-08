Community support is needed to fund the additional cost of Francis Douglas Memorial College's planned sporting and events centre. Photo / Google

Francis Douglas Memorial College is reaching out to the community for additional funding for the school’s new multi-purpose sporting and events centre.

Estimated to cost between $10-12 million, the flagship project, due to start in June next year, will provide the secondary school and its community with a state-of-the-art sporting and performance venue with collaborative learning spaces overlooking the playing field.

The facility will replace the current gymnasium, built in 1962, as its major event venue, as the school’s roll has doubled in the last 20 years and outgrown its use.

The project, scheduled to be finished at the end of 2025, is the largest since 2015, when the school built three science laboratories, two art rooms and completed earthquake strengthening across the campus.

Principal Tim Stuck said the planning scope and design drawings from Boon Architects have been completed.

He said the much-needed facility will inspire current and future students in their fields of interest.

“It will have spaces within that will allow groups to gather and learn in dynamic ways, with flexible learning able to take place and a vast array of uses throughout the school day and beyond.”

The main floor space will feature a multi-use court space with retractable seats to hold 900 people. The building will feature learning spaces and a gym.

“As we look to the future, we recognise the importance of being able to host school functions, sporting and cultural events for our students, their parents/caregivers and our wider school community.”

Stuck said there aren’t many venues in New Plymouth that can hold 900-plus people, and hopes the neighbourhood, city and beyond will get a chance to use it.

The school has secured $8.5m, with a top up of $150,000 from New Zealand Community Trust, and while Stuck is appreciative of that support, he’s relying on an extra $2.5m from the community to bridge the funding shortfall. He said the school needs a multi-purpose facility, and they value connections from outside the school gate.

“Our school was built by the community, and therefore the next stage is a community project also. We are mindful of the positive and long-lasting impact for our community when we share spaces and experiences together,” he said.

A tiered sponsorship structure has been set up to guide potential donors. Packages between $500 and $250,000 are available with benefits for each tier available.

“By way of thanks and to share your contribution as part of our story and community, we will acknowledge those old boys, whanau and friends of the school whose support is essential to advancing this project.”

Stuck said if anyone is interested in assisting with the funding should contact him or the college.