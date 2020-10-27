Sport: Stratford Premiers play well in weekend match of cricket

The Stratford Premiers played against Francis Douglas. Photo/ Supplied

After a rain delayed start to the day Stratford and Francis Douglas cricket teams tool to the pitch in a reduced 28 over match.

After losing the toss Stratford were made to bowl first and reduced FDMC to 114/9.

Pick of the bowlers was veteran Grant Commerford who picked up 5/16 off his six overs. Kale Jordan in his debut match for the club had impressive figures of 1/13 and Jordan Lampe was equally impressive with 2/15.

Stratford had a steady run chase getting to 117/6 with an over to spare. The main stay of the innings was Black Cap Tom Bruce who was 51 not out with the other batsmen chipping in around him.