Auckland artist Jacqui Wilkinson with one of her works. Photo/ Supplied

Spontaneous yet careful abstract artworks are on display at Fenton Street Arts Collective.

Auckland artist Jacqui Wilkinson’s Unconscious Intention exhibition features 15 works. Twelve of them are acrylic and the other three are mixed media, but all of them are based on exploring the role of unconscious intention in everyday life.

“Our journey through life is mostly out of our hands. It’s not linear or logical, it’s more a series of roadblocks, dead ends, unfamiliar corridors and openings that have no end until they suddenly finish.”

She says her work shows her interest in colour.

“All of my works come subconsciously. I never plan what I create, it just happens. However, while I’m painting there will be some deliberate aspects I add in like straight lines. The straight lines I add are intentional but the other elements are all spontaneous. It’s about the contrast. All of my works are also on a square canvas, panel or paper. That’s deliberate as well. I like the symmetry of it and how that contrasts with the works.”

Jacqui first met Fenton Street Art Collective co-owners Jo Stallard and Stuart Greenhill before the first Covid-19 nation-wide lockdown.

“I loved what they did here. Since then Jo and I have kept in contact to organise an exhibition to happen here. I’ve been back a couple of times. Last year I came to see a friend and that’s when we organised for this exhibition to take place.”

She is pleased to exhibit her work in Stratford.

“I love Taranaki and the Stratford creative art scene. It’s really exciting that this has come together. I like the Fenton Street Art Collective space and how Jo and Stuart work to bring all of these artists together and support them on their journey.”

The Details:

What: Unconscious Intention exhibition.

Where: Fenton Street Art Collective.

When: The exhibition is on display until March 30.



















