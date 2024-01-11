Blair Uhlenberg (fourth from right) with family, friends and supporters at the New Zealand Superstock Championships in Napier at Meeanee Speedway on Sunday, January 7.

A Stratford superstock driver has raced his way to a national title.

Blair Uhlenberg’s second-place finish at the New Zealand Superstock Championship in Napier at Meeanee Speedway earlier this month is still “sinking in”, he says.

“It was a surreal feeling when it happened. It’s neat to have finished on the podium at a national championship.”

He finished just 10 points behind the winner, Kihikihi driver Asher Rees. Blair says it wasn’t a small number of drivers competing, with 136 cars making up the field.

“There were quite a few cars on the track.”

Blair had to wait 10 minutes after the race for the result to be official. He says he wasn’t nervous during this time because he was happy with his performance.

“That time gives referees the chance to review the race and clear the results. I was proud of what I did so I wasn’t too worried.”





Blair Uhlenberg raced to a podium finish, winning 2NZ at the New Zealand Superstock Championships in Napier at Meeanee Speedway on Sunday, January 7. Photo / Troy Adamson

This isn’t Blair’s first national placing, he says, as he finished third in the NZ Superstock Grand Prix “a couple of years ago”.

“There weren’t as many cars in that race, however.”

Racing is a family affair, says Blair.

“My dad got 3NZ at Woodford Glen in 1997. Dad’s last race was in 2014 and he now fixes up my car with the help of another crew member. My cousins also race for Stratford, so there is a bit of family competition on the track.”

When speedway takes him to tracks across the country, there’s no place like the home track, says Blair.

“It always brings a good crowd. What I like most about Stratford being my home track is that the people involved support each other. When we’re at national competitions or racing away from home, the Stratford drivers always support and look out for one another.”

He says his success on the track wouldn’t be possible without the people who support him.

“My family and friends are always supportive. I’ve got a lot of awesome sponsors who help me race each week.”

Blair’s next race is in Rotorua at the TWS World Invitation Superstock Champs.

“I’m looking forward to it.”



