The hunting area for the special season includeS the Taranaki province north of the Waitotara River and all of the Stratford district.

For Taranaki game bird hunters who can’t wait for the traditional May start of the hunting season to come around, Fish & Game is set to lay on some summer hunting opportunities.

A special hunting season for paradise shelduck will take place over three weekends, including Taranaki Anniversary weekend, to help farmers disperse flocks that can damage pastures and crops and provide free-range food for the table.

The first weekend is Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25, followed by March 2 and 3 and then March 9, 10 and 11 in the Taranaki Game Management Area “C” only, which includes the Taranaki province north of the Waitotara River and all of Stratford district.

Hunting hours on each of the seven days will be from 6.30am until 8pm.

The daily bag limit has been set at 10 parries per hunter.

Fish & Game field officer Allen Stancliff says the aim is to disperse the ducks, moving them back to their home territories after they’ve gathered for their annual moult.

“This reduces the potential for mobs to cause damage to chicory crops, recovering hay paddocks and areas of new grass, before the main game bird hunting season gets underway in May.”

The season applies to shelduck only, he says.

“This is a great opportunity for some enjoyable summer hunting that helps our farmers – all we ask is that hunters stick to the rules, including that there is no hunting within 100m of any urban sewage oxidation pond.

“Also please remember that hunters need permission to hunt on private land. Don’t forget to ask the landowner.”

Hunters who want to take part in the special season must hold a 2023 game bird hunting licence and obtain a $5 permit from Fish & Game or a local game bird licence agent. The permit is free to land occupiers who want to hunt their land, but they still need to hold a permit.

Hunters who didn’t purchase a 2023 game licence can still participate in the special season by purchasing day licences online via the Fish & Game website.







