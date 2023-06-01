Ebony Kalin, 17, has started EmpowerYouth, a committee for youth to share their opinions and get involved with the community. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A South Taranaki student’s time in Youth Parliament has encouraged her to create a platform for youth voices in the district.

Te Paepae o Aotea Year 13 Ebony Kalin, 17, was the 2022 Youth Parliament member representing Whanganui MP Steph Lewis. During this time she spoke to people about youth councils and committees.

“I spoke to another Youth MP from Napier and they were involved with a youth council. They spoke about the opportunity it gives youth in their district. After that conversation I set the goal to have our own youth committee in South Taranaki to represent our rangatahi.”

Steph says she is thrilled with Ebony’s work on starting EmpowerYouth.

“I am so proud of her for using her skills and passion to create a space for other rangatahi to share their voices too. I strongly believe that only good things can come from young people participating in democracy, and from having the chance to develop their leadership skills.”

Ebony is working with the South Taranaki District Council to provide a space for young people to share their opinions, and contribute to the growth of the district.

“I spoke at the council’s public forum in March. The council were interested in the idea, and said they had been working towards a committee to hear the voices of youth in our district. I’m working with the council’s community services group manager Rob Haveswood and councillor Racquel Cleaver-Pittams.”

She says EmpowerYouth has two focuses.

“Firstly, it acts as a youth voice for South Taranaki by establishing connections with secondary schools, sending submissions on council projects, surveys, and events, and advocating for the concerns and ideas raised by young people. Secondly, EmpowerYouth strives to increase youth community engagement by organising events, participating in community projects, supporting the South Taranaki District Council’s community events, and working closely with schools.”

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says he’s pleased with the establishment of EmpowerYouth.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic, we spoke with South Taranaki high principals about a space for our youth to share their ideas. The pandemic delayed our progress in this. We’re very pleased with Ebony’s initiative. It’s important to hear the voices of our youth so we have fresh ideas and see what the want the place they call home to look like.”



