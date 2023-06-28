From left: Drag Queen Erika Flash, Brett, Bernice and Isabella Mills and Coco Flash at last year's event.

A South Taranaki winter festival will celebrate the Māori New Year.

Bizlink Hāwera co-ordinator Nikki Watson says the annual winter festival takes place at a special time of the year.

“Our festival falls on the eve of Puanga, the start of the Māori New Year. An added dimension to this year’s festival is the chance to celebrate Puanga by bringing a letter to the event and burning it in one of the braziers operated by local Lions club members.

“This is a way people can reflect on the year that’s been and move forward for the year to come. The braziers will be stationed throughout the town and people can burn their letters and roast marshmallows.”

She says one of the draw-ins of the festival, now in its fifth year, is the late-night shopping.

“It gives people the chance to shop late into the night with some of the businesses ordering winter warming specials or spot prizes. There will be plenty of food and drink available on the night to keep people fed and hydrated as they shop.”

Whanganui band Roots Provider will perform on the night.

“They’re terrific. Also on the night, we will have kapa haka and mau rākau performances.”

Nikki says the Taranaki Steampunk group will be at the festival.

“Last year we had drag queens Erikka Flash, Coco and Fanta C. They were fantastic and added a wow factor to our festival. This year our wow factor is the Taranaki Steampunk Group.”

She says Campbell Lane will be lit up on the night.

“We thought this would be great to do. Te Arapai Trust will be in this area running a colouring-in competition and a lucky dip.”

People are encouraged to dress up in their most illuminating clothes.

“You might even win a spot prize.”

She says a number of organisations are involved with this year’s festival.

“The Taranaki Cancer Society will be there with some human daffodils and a daffodil hunt. The A/G Church group will supply free hot drinks on the night and will play short black and white films at their facility. Lysaght-Watt Gallery will be open with children able to create their own star to bring home.”

Nikki says she encourages people to come along, shop and support local businesses.

“It’s a great family-friendly night out in Hāwera.”

The Details

What: Bizlink Hāwera Winter Fest

When: Thursday, July 13, 5pm-8pm

Where: Hāwera’s main streets

Parking: Available at Little Regent St and Napier carparks.



























