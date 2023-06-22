The volunteers were thanked at a special ceremony.

Sixty South Taranaki volunteers were thanked for their service.

On June 20, an event to thank and celebrate volunteers took place at Rotokare Scenic Reserve. The annual ceremony was part of National Volunteers Week (June 18-24).

The volunteers were treated to a morning tea followed by indoor and outdoor bush classes and an informative session on the reserve’s extensive pest trapping programme.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says volunteers contribute a large amount of personal time and resources to ensure activities and support people.

“Putting on a morning tea was just a small way council could show our appreciation for the effort these volunteer organisations and individuals make to the wellbeing of our district. The impact volunteers have on keeping our communities functioning cannot be underestimated, they truly are the glue that holds our district together.”



