South Taranaki to discuss and celebrate kai resilience for Puanga

Planting kūmara in the Parihaka community garden/ Photo / supplied.

A range of speakers, films, a shared meal and the opportunity to swap produce with each other will all be on the menu at a planned Puanga celebration in Taranaki.

"We are excited to celebrate the Māori New Year in South Taranaki with an event focusing on kai resilience in Hāwera," says Taranaki Timebank co-ordinator and Ngāruahine Iwi member Patina Edwards.

"We have organised an evening with guest speakers, inspirational films, a crop swap, and a shared meal to explore solutions around how we can collectively build our kai resilience across the South Taranaki district."

Guest speakers will include Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (Māori Party MP), Emily Tuhi-Ao Bailey (Parihaka māra kai), Fiona Young (ReGenerative Solutions), Julie-anne Barney-Katane (Ngāruahine Iwi Health Services), Rochelle Steer (Kai Kitchen) and Michelle Busby (Goldbush Micro Farm).

South Taranaki District Council environment and sustainability officer Brittany Rymer says the council is committed to improving environmental sustainability outcomes.

"This evening will be an opportunity for people from across the community to connect and discuss how we can work collaboratively to ensure that South Taranaki's food system supports the health of our people and our planet."

A great line-up of speakers from across South Taranaki has been organised, who will share their stories and experiences around growing kai, says Sustainable Taranaki's community garden co-ordinator Urs Signer.

"From the Parihaka community gardens and food forest, to small-scale commercial vegetable production, to blueberries for export, there is already a groundswell of initiatives that are working on diversifying our agricultural practices. Come join the discussion around regenerative growing as a solution to our climate crisis."

The event includes an evening meal and attendees are invited bring a plate to share. This event will also include a crop swap so attendees are welcome to bring any surplus vegetables or other homemade foods to swap.

The event is hosted by Taranaki Timebank and Sustainable Taranaki with support from the district council, Te Korowai o Ngāruahine, and Hāwera Crop Swap.

The details:

What: Te hua o te tau hou - Kai Resilience in South Taranaki:

When: Saturday, June 26. 4pm–7pm

Where: Te Korowai o Ngāruahine, 147 High St, Hāwera, Taranaki.