Ungoliant members Robbie Saysell (rhythm guitar, left), Izzy Logan (drums) and Orlando Davidson (lead guitar and vocals).

Three South Taranaki students were crowned the winners at Taranaki’s Smokefreerockquest regional finals.

Ungoliant, featuring Te Paepae O Aotea and Patea Area School students, won the best band at this year’s finals on June 30. Rhythm guitarist Robbie Saysell, lead guitarist and vocalist Orlando Davidson and drummer Izzy Logan are the band members.

Izzy’s performance also earned her a musicianship award.

“I really wanted to cry when we won. I just went into the competition with the mindset to have fun but it is so surreal to win.”

Ungoliant performing on stage. Robbie Saysell (left), Izzy Logan, and Orlando Davidson.

The success didn’t stop there for South Taranaki, with Te Paepae o Aotea band the Crystallizers receiving an award for best vocals.

Kohen Hareb-Hine from New Plymouth Boys’ High School won the top spot in the solo-duo category.

Kohen Hareb-Hine was the top solo/duo musician on the night.

The Smokefreerockquest, now in its 36th year, is held annually across 21 regions from Whangarei to Invercargill.

In an emailed statement, Smokefreerockquest founder Pete Rainey said participating in the arts has a positive impact on young people.

“The arts in education play a huge role in helping our young people to face the future with a set of skills that give them flexibility, creativity, ability to cooperate and work in groups. Skills they can apply in life wherever it takes them.”

Results:

Band: 1st Ungoliant from Te Paepae o Aotea & Patea Area School, 2nd Pointless Dream from New Plymouth Boys’ High School, 3rd PaperScissors from Sacred Heart Girls College and Inglewood High School.

Solo/Duo: 1st Kohen Hareb-Hine from New Plymouth Boys’ High School, 2nd Hannah Theunissen from New Plymouth Girls’ High School.

Rockshop Electronic Performance: Ihaka from New Plymouth Boys’ High School.

Best Vocals: Crystallizers from Te Paepae o Aotea and Brain Damage from New Plymouth Boys’ High School.

Musicianship: Izzy Logan (drums) of Ungoliant from Te Paepae o Aotea and Patea Area School, Coronation 7 horn section Tyler Willams, Mason Bailey, Harris Brayshaw from New Plymouth Boys’ High School.

ZM Best Song: Woller Minions from New Plymouth Girls’ High School.

APRA Lyric Writers’ Award: Llunic from New Plymouth Girls’ High School.



















