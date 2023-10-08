Evalyn Zinsli, 5, created a flying house. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Imagination took flight at Eltham library last week.

On the final Thursday of the school holidays, Eltham tamariki used boxes, hot glue guns and craft items to create flying machines. Part of South Taranaki Library Plus’ school holiday programme, the session started with a story, Incredible Freedom Machines by Kirli Saunders read by a librarian to the group.

Mason Richards 6, was one of many children inspired by the story, and he quickly got to work turning a couple of boxes, along with straws, plastic spiders and a bottle to create a flying tank.

Mason Richards, 6, made a flying tank. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“I enjoyed making my flying machine. I had a lot of fun.”

Evalyn Zinsli, 5, created a flying house.

“I used all the rainbow colours to decorate the house.

Evalyn’s mum Kylie Zinsli said Evalyn had also enjoyed making potions in Hawera as well as a journal making session in the Eltham library during the holiday.

She said Evalyn likes to visit the library and is currently taking part in the Hell Reading Challenge. In the challenge, children get a paper pizza wheel and have to read books to receive stamps. Once they’ve read seven books, they receive a free kid’s pizza from Hell Pizza.

Evalyn said reading is “fun”.

“I like reading all sorts of books and visiting the librarians.”



