South Taranaki RSA craft fair a chance to get in early with Christmas shopping

The craft fair is a chance for people to learn about the south Taranaki RSA, and get in early with Christmas shopping. Photo/ Supplied

The craft fair is a chance for people to learn about the south Taranaki RSA, and get in early with Christmas shopping. Photo/ Supplied

A craft fair is giving people the chance to get in early with Christmas shopping.

South Taranaki RSA committee member Anna Boffey says this is the second year the craft fair is running.

"Last year we had over 25 stalls and this year we almost have 40. It was quite a popular event last year. It was a good night and the stallholders were very busy selling things."

There will be a variety of stalls on the night, ranging from jewellery, cakes, Christmas themed, aromatherapy, and gifts.

"It's the perfect chance to get some early Christmas shopping done because there will definitely be something for everyone."

She says as well as the chance to do some Christmas shopping, the craft fair gives people the chance to learn about the South Taranaki RSA.

"We started this event as a way to get people into the RSA and give them a chance to learn about what we do. A common belief is that only military can join the building but that is not the case."

Anna says members will be at the event ready to answer questions about the facility.

"We're actively looking for new members all the time. It's a way we can talk to people about what we do and the benefits of being part of the RSA. We want to raise awareness that it is here and alive. It's a good little club."

There will be nibbles available for people as they shop.

"It's a night out for people to come to the RSA and have a nibble and a drink as they shop and talk to members."

She says the event will follow Covid-19 rules and regulations.

"Mask wearing is recommended, sign-in sheets will be on site and the gathering limit will be in place."

Anna says they're looking for more stallholders.

"People interested can contact the south Taranaki RSA."

The Details:

What: south Taranaki RSA craft fair

When: November 24, 6.30-8.30pm.

Entry fee: $10