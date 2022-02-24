South Taranaki residents are asked confirm a booked appointment before accessing non-emergency care at The Practice.

Taranaki DHB is asking south Taranaki residents to confirm a booked appointment before accessing non-emergency care at The Practice.

Taranaki DHB provides emergency care at Hāwera Emergency Department and non-emergency care at The Practice (STRHGP) at Hāwera Hospital.

Dr Emma Davey, South Taranaki Rural Health clinical director, says if residents need an on-the-day appointment for non-emergency healthcare in South Taranaki to call their own GP first, and if there's no availability then call The Practice for an appointment.

"In this current Covid-19 environment with case numbers rising, we ask that you please phone for an appointment and avoid walking into Hāwera Hospital's main entrance without one. This will help stop spreading Covid-19 within the hospital where patients are vulnerable."

She says if residents turn up to The Practice at Hāwera Hospital's main entrance without a booked appointment they will be asked to make one by phone or may be redirected to the Emergency Department entrance.

"We also need to keep ED for emergencies. Emergency care at Hāwera Emergency Department is available 24/7 and non-emergency care can be offered in a more co-ordinated way, especially in the current climate."

The Practice has extended its hours to provide on-the-day non-emergency care for residents after contacting their own GP, Monday to Friday, 10.30am-7pm.

The Practice phone number is 062787109 ext. 6447 or email STRHacute@tdhb.org.nz.