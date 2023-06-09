Emily Lord, 18, left, with Airways New Zealand's Hamilton chief controller Scott Cowley and NZAWA president Margaret Wright.

The sky is the limit for a South Taranaki pilot.

Emily Lord, 18, from Hāwera has come back to the region on a high after placing in the top three in several aviation competitions at a recent rally.

She was one of 80 women who attended the 2023 New Zealand Association of Women in Aviation Rally earlier this month.

At the Hamilton-based event, the pilots took part in a range of practical and theory-based competitions and Emily says she is pleased with her results.

She placed second in the Airways VFR Enroute Competition. This practical competition tested the skills of fixed-wing pilots using visual flying rules. It wasn’t just the practical side Emily scored well in, she also took out third place in both the Winter Rose Bowl and Fitton Rose Bowl theory competitions.

Emily is a member of the Hāwera Aero Club and made the journey to the rally in the club’s Cessna 152.

“I had to navigate a bit of adverse weather but it was a good flight all the same.”

Emily says this was her second time taking part in the annual rally, having attended last year when it was held in Taranaki.

“It was hosted in Hāwera. I had such a good time and I knew I would like to attend future rallies.”

Emily says with only a small percentage of women in aviation, the event is important for female pilots.

“It’s a small community and the rally allows us all to meet and connect. There were a lot of talented and inspirational pilots at the event and it was a pleasure to be able to chat and meet with them.”

Emily says aviation runs in her blood.

“My dad is a pilot and when I was younger my dad and I would fly to the South Island in one of the Hāwera Aero Club’s planes. When I was old enough I joined the same aero club as him.”

Emily is training to be a commercial pilot and while her long term plan is to be a commercial pilot based in New Zealand, she wants to spend some time travelling first.

“My plan is to go overseas and fly seaplanes or bush aeroplanes. It’s exciting to think about all the places I can go that are only accessible by flying. I’m particularly interested in travelling to Third World countries and helping the communities that are isolated. When I’m older I’ll become a commercial pilot but first I want to see the world.”



























