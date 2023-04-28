The Peggy Purl group is looking forward to the Coronation Celebration activities at the South Taranaki LibraryPlus sites. Photo / Alyssa Smith

South Tarankai LibraryPlus sites are celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with fun activities for the public.

Libraries and cultural services manager Cath Sheard says the coronation is a historic event.

“The LibraryPlus staff use events such as the coronation as a catalyst for connecting with the public. We realise not everyone is a royalist, however, the coronation is a historic event with worldwide coverage, so it’s a great chance to get people together.”

She says each library has a range of activities for both children and adults.

“We try to cater to all ages with our programming and one-off events. When people think about library events, they often think of storytime children, but we cater to all ages and stages – we even have dementia-friendly and sensory overload sessions. We know, given the opportunity, many adults will enjoy crafting with paint and glitter just as much as the younger library users.”

Cath says the activities will help bring people together.

“Increasingly our lives are lived online; we pay bills, shop, study and meet people online. Yet many people feel increasingly isolated and disconnected. As a society we want face-to-face contact.”

She says the library staff are looking forward to marking this moment in history with the public.

“Libraries provide a safe, inclusive space where people can spend time with others sharing interests such as books or knitting or in this case, activities celebrating the coronation. Equally, people can be alone, together while studying, reading, using free computers and so on.”

Activities:

What: Storytime: King for a Day (for pre-schoolers)

When: Monday, May 1, 10.30am

Where: Hāwera LibraryPlus

What: Craft a crown (for children)

When: Tuesday, May 2, 3.30pm

Where: Manaia LibraryPlus

What: High Tea and Craft a Crown (for adults)

When: Wednesday, May 3, 10am

Where: Eltham LibraryPlus

What: What: High Tea and Craft a Crown (for adults)

When: Wednesday, May 3, 10am

Where: Waverley LibraryPlus

What: High Tea and Craft a Crown (for adults)

When: Wednesday, May 3, 10.30am

Where: Pātea LibraryPlus

What: Craft a Crown (for children)

When: Thursday, May 4, 3.30pm

Where: Eltham LibraryPlus

What: Casual Cuppa: Royal Quix and Morning Tea (for adults)

When: Friday, May 5, 10am

Where: Hāwera LibraryPlus

What: Senior Hour: Remembering the Royals (for adults)

When: Friday, May 5, 1.30pm

Where: Hāwera LibraryPlus

What: Craft a Crown (for children)

When: Friday, May 5, 3pm

Where: Kaponga LibraryPLus

What: Craft a Crown (for children)

When: Friday, May 5, 3.30pm

Where: Ōpunake LibraryPlus

What: Craft a Crown (for children)

When: Saturday, May 6, 9.30am

Where: Pātea Library Plus

What: Craft a Crown (for children)

When: Saturday, May 6, 11.30am

Where: Waverley Library Plus

For more information visit the Facebook page or the council website at stdc.govt.nz