Katherine Bosworth created a number of cooking videos. Photo/ Supplied

South Taranaki LibraryPlus is sharing cooking videos so people can cook up a storm during lockdown.

Community outreach librarian for South Taranaki Katherine Bosworth created the recipe videos in last year's alert level 4 lockdown.

"We were promoting our free digital recipe eBooks which then branched off into the videos. I used recipes from a variety of cookbooks. The last lockdown took place in the school holidays and we were unable to run our holiday programme. The videos were a great way for parents to have something to do with their kids, and to also teach people easy, delicious, and simple recipes. We have shared them again so people can access them during this lockdown as well."

The videos teach people how to make hot cross buns, Anzac cookies, pizza dough and chocolate mug cake.

"We chose recipes that were simple and could be created with ingredients people most likely already had in their cupboards."

Katherine says the cooking videos are popular.

"Lockdown has given people the chance to reconnect with their love of cooking. Quite often we're swept up into our busy lives and don't have the time to make these goodies. Lockdown has given people the time to learn a new recipe and enjoy the process of making the meals."

She says people tend to enjoy using cookbooks rather than finding a recipe online.

"For a lot of people, they have a connection to the cooking book as they're created by well-known chefs. People can trust these recipe books as they are good and straightforward. When you're searching online for a recipe it can take hours and it's trial and error of what works and what doesn't."

Katherine says people can access a variety of free online eBooks using their library cards.

"If they don't have a library card they can contact their local library."

• The recipes can be found on the South Taranaki LibraryPlus Facebook page.