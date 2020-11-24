South Taranaki high school raises funds for those affected by cancer

Hāwera High School staff and students shaved their hair to raise funds for those affected by cancer. Photo / Supplied

Hāwera High School students and staff have cut off their locks.

Earlier this month the school held a shavathon where 12 students, principal Rachel Williams, board of trustees chairman Gary Wallis, and other staff shaved their hair to raise funds for those affected by cancer.

The shavathon was organised to support Year 13 student Kirsten Booker, 18.

Kirsten had planned to shave her hair and raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation and Cancer Society.

"I've lost my older brother and cousin to cancer and I know others who have been affected by it. I've always wanted to shave my hair before the end of high school."

She says she was pleased to have her hair shaved.

"Initially I was nervous but when it came to the day I was excited. I've donated 16 inches of hair to be made into a wig."

Kirsten having her ponytail cut off by aunt Wendy Adams, with her mother Angela Booker in background. Photo / Supplied

Kirsten says she organised her fundraiser and was a member of the school's Relay for Life team for 2020.

"I wanted to help those with cancer as much as I could. Unfortunately the event was postponed until next year. Our group fundraised really hard. We raised over $5000 because we wanted the dream team status."

She says the shavathon was the 'perfect' way to raise more money.

"When Relay for Life was cancelled we wanted to do something else to raise funds."

The school raised $1000 from the shavathon.

"People paid gold coin entry and could pay to shave someone's hair."

She says it was 'amazing' that staff and students supported her head shave.

"It was neat when they decided to shave their heads as well. My hair was split into four pony tails. My family cut off two and the other two were raffled off."

Kirsten has currently raised $1800 for her fundraiser. Kirsten's funds will be split equally between the Breast Cancer Foundation and Cancer Society.

Tracey Hardy before the shave. Photo / Supplied

"I'm really pleased with the amount of money I've raised. The school is also giving me some funds from the shavathon."

Organiser of the shavathon Chelsie Dodunski, 18, says raising money for those affected by cancer is something she's passionate about.

"My mother passed away from cancer. I'm really proud we've made a difference for people."

Student Troy Fowler, 18, says the money raised for Relay for Life is being donated to local families.

From left: Teacher Jason Cressingham, Kirsten Booker and Tracey Hardy after the shave. Photo / Supplied

"It's great to be helping the community and people we know affected by cancer."

He says the families were picked by the students.

"We wanted to help local people. We're also donating $1000 to Gabby's Starlit HOPE."

Year 13 dean Susan Hopkins says she is proud of the student's efforts.

"It's been a tough year for the students. So many things have been affected. I'm proud they've come together and made this happen. It's a great way to end the year."