South Taranaki girls wanting to inspire others to donate their hair

Emilia Scott, 14, cut off her hair in 2019. Photo/ Supplied

One haircut has caused a chain reaction in Hāwera, with charity the winner.

When Emilia Scott, 14, decided to cut her hair back in 2019, it was with the aim of donating it to Freedom Wigs, a New Zealand company which makes wigs out of real hair for people who have lost their own hair.

"I knew someone who needed a wig at the time and I knew that donating my hair was something I could do to help them and also others who have lost their own hair."

Emilia donated 40cm of her hair to Freedom Wigs.

"I had been growing it for two years. I was excited about the cut as I knew I would be helping someone."

Emma Finer, 13, had her hair cut in April this year. Photo/ Supplied

While she had planned to help people who needed a wig, she hadn't expected to inspire two of her friends to do the same.

Two of Emilia's friends, Lucy Fearnley, 11, and Emma Finer, 13, have since also cut and donated their hair, and between the trio they have sent an impressive 115.5cm worth of hair to Freedom Wigs.

The three girls all attend Michelle Glover Academy of Dance in Hāwera. Lucy and Emma say they were inspired by Emilia.

Lucy, who attends Hāwera Intermediate School, says she had been growing her hair for three years.

"I made the chop in December last year. When Emilia cut hers it was a big motivator for me. I donated 35.5cm of my hair. It was nice knowing my hair would go to someone who needed it and that it would make their day and help them feel more confident. I liked the chop but my hair was definitely shorter than what I was used to."

Emma, who attends Hāwera High School with Emilia, says as well as being inspired by Emilia, she was also inspired by a family member as well.

"My granddad grew his hair and donated it the year before I decided to do it. He was also a big motivator for me. I decided that someone else could really use my hair."

Emma donated 40cm of hair.

"It was cut in April. I was really excited for it. I have really thick hair and it was getting pretty heavy. It was quite noticeable once it was off."

Lucy Fearnley, 11, donated 35.5cm of her hair to Freedom Wigs. Photo / Supplied

Emilia says she is pleased she inspired her friends to donate their hair.

"It's great that we could all help others."

As well as donating their hair, the three girls also donated money to charity, says Emilia.

"We received money for donating our hair and I decided to give it to Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand while Lucy and Emma donated theirs to help with cancer research."

Emma says the girls are wanting to inspire others to also donate their hair.

"It's an easy process it just needs to be grown to the right length and not coloured. Hair can grow back and if you can brighten someone else's day, why wouldn't you?"