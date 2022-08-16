South Taranaki Federation of Women's Institute past president Phyllis Malcolm (centre) and current president Bernadette Goppeth with South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon. Photo / Supplied

South Taranaki Federation of Women's Institute past president Phyllis Malcolm (centre) and current president Bernadette Goppeth with South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon. Photo / Supplied

Twelve members of the South Taranaki Federation of Women's Institute and four members from North Taranaki travelled to Lower Hutt for the national AGM in Wellington.

A number of members received great results in the competition.

The club has welcomed a number of new members and past members who have rejoined the organisation.

The new members are Stella Rouse, Jocelyn Trounce, Tasha Cowell and Margaret Pahl. The past members who have rejoined the organisation are Bernice Hotter Ruth MacKay and Apryl Cowley.

In July the federation placed their seat and plaque at King Edward Park in Hāwera with South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon in attendance.

Results:

Christmas scrap book page 1st Dorothy Hughes.

Christmas stocking 3rd June Hartwell.

Christmas decoration 4th equal and certificate for best overall interpretation of the Christmas theme June Hartwell.

Silver Tray for embroidery: 2nd June Hartwell, 3rd Dorothy Hughes.

Woolcraft Trophy for a sherpa hat: 1st Gill Campbell.

West Coast Jubilee Trophy for scrap book: 3rd Janice Walsh.

Sudley Trophy for federation annual report: 1st Freda McGurk.