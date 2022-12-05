Jack Scott, 22, with his Berkshire pig Rata Glen Anne. Photo/ Supplied

A South Taranaki farmer had a successful time at the Stratford A&P Show.

Jack Scott, 22, exhibited his 2-year-old Berkshire pig Rata Glen Anne and won the Supreme Champion Pig and was the overall winner of the Royal Event for Beef and Pig.

“It’s my first major win so I was pretty stoked with it.”

Jack’s pig came from the South Island.

“I got her from Gore when she was just a little piglet and I’ve had her ever since. She’s a very beautiful pig.”

Those weren’t the only categories Jack won, also winning the prizes for best junior and intermediate pigs.

“I showed a number of pigs at the show. The junior section is for a pig under 12 months and the intermediate pig is for one a little bit older than that. I’m pretty chuffed with the win.”

Working on a dry stock farm meant Jack knew exactly what animals need to look like to win.

“I’m just very pleased Rata Glen Anne was the overall winner of the Royal Event for Beef and Pig. Most people view pigs as dirty but that’s not the case at all. They’re amazing animals.”

Rata Glen Anne was the overall winner of the Royal Event for Beef and Pig. Photo/ Supplied

Jack works for Eddie Burke and says he has taught him a number of things about exhibiting pigs.

“Eddie used to show pigs as well. He’s taught me a lot about what it takes and how to win and all that paid off really. He also lets me keep my pigs on his farm so I’m very thankful for that.”

When Jack was little his family always used to have pigs and then one day, he showed his first pig at a show.

“I’ve been doing it for as long as I can remember. I’ve shown at the Stratford A&P Show many times but this was my first time coming away with a major win. I like the Stratford A&P Show, I think it’s run very well and it’s always a good show to attend.”

Jack Scott's sister Sorbi, 4, exhibiting Pepa the pig in front of judge Howard Bracegirdle. Photo/ Supplied

Showing pigs runs in the family, Jack says, with his sister Sorbi, 4, showing a pig at the show as well.

“It’s just something we’ve always been around. She absolutely loves getting into the ring and showing her pig.”

The win was a team effort, he says, with his partner, family, and boss all pitching in.

“Everyone chips in to help me with the pigs so I have them to thank as well.”























