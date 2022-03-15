The concept drawing for the interior of the Enterprise Hub. Photo/ Supplied

An enterprise hub will foster entrepreneurship and innovation in south Taranaki.

The initiative is aimed to support social and economic growth by providing a range of services such as co-working space, enterprise incubation, seed funding, training and events.

Bizlink Hāwera is working with Graham Nelson from Manifold, Simon Cayley Bishop's Action Foundation and Massey Ventures to establish the hub.

South Taranaki District Council business development manager Scott Willson says the enterprise hub will be across the road from Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, the new library and cultural centre.

"The building is undergoing a significant renovation including demolition of the second storey and a purpose-built interior fitout."

Original features of the building including interior bricks, exposed beams and native timber will be a prominent feature in the venue.

Dating back to the early 1900s, the space has an industrial feel to it that is perfectly suited to creating a welcoming and vibrant co-working environment.

In the past 18 months, Scott says they've been focusing on things like setting goals and performance indicators, customer research, budgeting, negotiating a lease, securing funding and working on governance and operational processes.

"Now that we've done the ground work we have exciting times ahead."

The fitout design is almost finished and a new frontage will go onto the building in the next few weeks.

"This will give people a glimpse of the process inside. We will also be developing our brand and marketing materials, employing someone to run the space and designing business programmes and events with the help of a range of business partners throughout the country."

He says it's great to see it all coming together so well and this is going to bring so many opportunities to people living in and visiting South Taranaki.

Bizlink Hāwera coordinator Nikki Watson says the project has been part of their plan for many years.

"The idea and mindset around the project is exciting because it increases business connection. Its basic concept, purpose, and culture are all about providing a collaborative and engaging space for all businesses, new and existing."

She says after working with Graham at the Hāwera Start Up Weekend, she began to understand the space is not just about renting out hot desks but more about building a unique culture.

"The space is going to allow creative thinking, collaboration and education. I love this mindset because I believe it will give confidence to new business in Hāwera. While the space will offer a technology-supported space to hold meetings, conferences and rentable hot desk options, it will also nurture startups, workshops and collaborative meetings."

The South Taranaki Enterprise Hub will be open later this year and registrations of interest to lease office and desk space will be taken before the opening.