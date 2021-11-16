South Taranaki employment expo pairs job seekers with employers

Chamber Hub south placement support coordinator Tina Parata and employment project coordinator Monica Willson at the expo.

A south Taranaki employment expo paired job seekers with employers.

The trade-fair style expo was hosted by Chamber Hub south, in conjunction with South Taranaki District Council and Mayors Taskforce for Jobs.

Chamber Hub south placement support coordinator Tina Parata says 20 businesses were at the expo, ready to meet job seekers.

"There was a range of job opportunities available from work at the council, engineering firms, security guards, caregivers, hospitality, and much more. The employers were looking for casual, part-time and fulltime roles. There was something to suit everyone."

Tina says the expo was an opportunity for job seekers and employers to meet in a shared space.

"It provides the opportunity for face to face conversation which is always better. Also, job seekers can learn more about the employers and the different opportunities they have which they might have not been aware of."

Monica Willson, Chamber Hub south employment project coordinator, says over 200 people came through the fair at allocated time slots, with students from Pātea Area School, and Hāwera High School also attending.

"It's a great opportunity for those senior students who are looking for employment opportunities whether it's over the summer holidays or fulltime employment."

Pātea Area School students Kelsey Roxvurgh (16, Year 11), Ngamoana O'Brien (17, Year 12), Alyssa Gardner (17, Year 12), and Maz Anderson-Carkin (17, Year 13) were at the expo finding out about the different job opportunities available.

Kelsey says she went to the expo looking for a summer job and came away knowing where she was going to apply.

"I had a talk to the people at Bunnings Hāwera. They were very nice and they had a job opportunity which suited me perfectly."

Ngamoana says the expo gave her the certainty to apply for a job at CCS Disability Action.

"It's something I want to do and it was great I could have a talk to staff and find out about the job."

Alyssa and Maz say the opportunity to look around the expo was beneficial.

"It was eye-opening to see the different opportunities on offer for employment," says Alyssa.

Maz says being in his last year of high school, the expo gave him the opportunity to look at different careers for when he leaves school.

"I liked being able to talk to employers and see what's out there."

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says the employment expo is phenomenal.

"It's a good initiative. It was great to include the schools, and have Pātea Area School at the expo. I talked to employers and I've found there are so many jobs but no one wanting to work. This is the perfect market to find job seekers who will fill those roles."

Phil says Chamber Hub is one of the best places for job seekers to visit when looking for employment.

'They're local and a great place for both employers and job seekers to go."