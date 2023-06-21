South Taranaki children will have plenty to do these school holidays. Pictured here are Eltham children taking part in a school holiday programme activity.

South Taranaki children will have plenty to do these school holidays. Pictured here are Eltham children taking part in a school holiday programme activity.

There’s no excuse for South Taranaki children to be bored during the July school holidays.

South Taranaki Library Plus community outreach librarian Katherine Bosworth says activities are planned at different facilities throughout the district.

Arts coordinator Michaela Stoneman will be visiting Eltham, Kaponga and Hāwera.

“She will host some fun Puanga-themed art activities.”

She says activities range from creating driftwood mobiles and dream catchers to watching movies.

Katherine says the activities are for children aged 5 to 12 years old.

“We would love to see tamariki and their whānau visiting their local libraries over the school holidays, whether it’s to participate in our school holiday programme or browse our awesome collection of books.”

She says the holidays are the perfect opportunity to get out of the house and learn something new.

“There’s something for everyone here. We even have board games that are available to borrow using your library card. Library cards are free and anyone of any age can get one.”

Katherine says there’s no need to book ahead for the activities.

“Just come along and have some fun. All our programmes are free. We are so lucky to have seven libraries in South Taranaki, they’re such valuable community treasures. There’s always something to do and find when visiting the library.”

The Details

What: South Taranaki Happenings Holidays

When: Monday, July 3- Friday, July 14

Where: At South Taranaki Library Plus venues

More information: visit www.southtaranaki.com for the full programme











