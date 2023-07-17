Kaponga resident and community board member Sonya Douds says one of the best features of the Antenno app is that it enables users to report issues to the district council.

South Taranaki District Council has added another way the community can contact it.

Kaponga resident and community board member Sonya Douds is one of the 1500 residents who have downloaded the Antenno app.

“Antenno is a mobile app that sends you council alerts and notifications about places and topics you care about. It’s free to download and use, and you can opt out of topics that aren’t of interest to you. It doesn’t ask for any personal information or login details, so it’s a nice, easy way to stay informed about council news, events and activities.”

She says one of the best features is the ability to report issues or concerns to the district council.

“One of the best features of the app is that it lets residents report issues or give feedback directly to council. For example, if you see a damaged footpath or a pothole that needs repair, instead of waiting till you get home to ring it in, you can do it right there and then using the app. It also allows users to include extra details such as photos and GPS location. It’s also particularly useful as a means of staying informed during emergency events.”

Council communications manager Gerard Langford says the app is another way residents can communicate with council.

“The app doesn’t replace our current communication methods and our residents can still report issues via our website, our toll-free phone or by visiting any one of our seven LibraryPlus centres or the Hāwera Administration Building on Albion St.”

To download the Antenno app, go to the App Store, Google Play or the STDC website for tips and help.



