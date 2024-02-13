Waste minimisation expert Kate Fenwick is coming to Hawera.

New Zealand waste reduction expert Kate Fenwick is coming to Hāwera.

Kate will host a workshop about reducing waste, what happens to rubbish once it leaves the kerbside in rubbish collection and how to manage waste more efficiently.

“You can do nothing, and nothing will change, or you can start by doing one thing that works towards a healthier planet. If you want a place to start your waste minimisation journey or even want to reinforce what you already know, then this workshop is for you.”

South Taranaki District Council business waste minimisation officer Sharon Wilson said the workshop is the perfect opportunity for South Taranaki residents to learn more about tips, tricks and life hacks about waste.

“You may recognise Kate from some of her viral TikToks and Reels that get upwards of thousands of views. This workshop is suitable for all households. Everybody should attend.

“Don’t miss out on this opportunity full of witty humour, reality checks and encouragement that may also challenge your thinking around trash which is particularly important with the new kerbside collection system being introduced in October.”

The Details

What: Kate Fenwick workshop

When: Wednesday, March 6, 6pm-8pm

Where: TSB Hub, Hāwera.

Tickets: $10 for either an individual or couple. Each ticket sold comes with a goodie bag valued at over $40 packed with items to help start your journey in sustainable living.