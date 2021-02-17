South Taranaki District Council: Applications open for rural travel fund

Application forms can be found on the STDC website, from a local LibraryPlus or from the fund administrator.

Applications for funding from the Sport New Zealand Rural Travel Fund are now open.

South Taranaki District Council (STDC) funding administrator Jacinta Fitzgerald says applications to the Rural Travel Fund can be made by rural sport club teams and rural school club teams in South Taranaki, whose members are aged between five and 18 years old.

"The fund is available to support those in rural communities with financial assistance for transport so that they can participate in local sports competitions."

Further information and application forms can be found on the STDC website, from a local LibraryPlus or from the fund administrator at funding@stdc.govt.nz. Applications close on Monday, March 15 at 5pm.