From left: Park Croquet Club members Ricky Clement, Jeanette How, Hawera Croquet Club member Gillian Bird, and Park Croquet Club members Malcolm McDonald.

South Taranaki croquet players hit the mark at a recent tournament.

Park Croquet Club players Malcolm McDonald, Ricky Clement, Jeanette How and Hāwera Croquet Club member Gillian Bird took part in the Lower North Island Golf Croquet teams in Waikanae.

It was the first time Jeanette and Ricky represented Croquet South Taranaki.

The team won 22 out of 30 games and all five tests, winning the Rose Gardens Trophy.

In the first round against Taranaki, Jeanette lost 2-7, while Malcolm suffered a narrow loss, going down 6-7.

Ricky and Gillian were steady and recorded wins, giving an overall team match result of 4-2 once the results of the double were included.

In the second round against Manawatū-Whanganui, Malcolm lost 6-7. Jeanette recorded her first singles win, and Ricky and Gillian continued their winning form.

With the doubles results included, the team claimed their second 4-2 victory.

With a two-game lead from the doubles play, Hawke's Bay needed to win at least three singles games to tie the match.

Ricky and Gillian claimed a win each over the opposition to give the team yet another 4-2 victory.

In round 4, Malcolm lost his match. Gillian, Ricky and Jeanette all successfully claimed a singles win to finish the tie 5-1 overall.

For the last round, the team played against Wellington. Ricky was the first to record a win and Jeanette was next, taking the overall wins score to 21-19.

Gillian successfully claimed the game victory and secured the trophy for the team.

Overall, Jeanette won all five doubles games, and three out of five singles games. Ricky recorded 10 wins in total, and Gillian won nine out of 10 games.