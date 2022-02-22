Nelson Morrer from Walkworth competing.

Twenty-four competitors from throughout New Zealand were in South Taranaki last week for the NZ Open Championships singles and doubles competition.

Tournament manager Eileen Judd says the competition started last weekend.

"The competition was postponed in December last year due to Covid-19 restrictions. It's great Croquet New Zealand and Croquet South Taranaki have been able to reschedule the tournament so it can still be played this season."

To follow red traffic light setting regulations, the event was not open to spectators, and My Vaccine Passes were required.

"People had to wear masks and we had sanitising stations available."

She says Cyclone Devi had affected the tournament.

"We managed to play three games on Saturday before the bad weather kicked in. We resumed play again on Monday."

Eileen says all the players were highly skilled, with one player a world champion.

"Patty Chapman won the world champs in 2018 and his wife Miranda is a previous women's champion."

Greg Bryant, who played in the tournament, says despite the bad weather, by Monday the greens were in perfect condition.

"Both here and at the Hāwera club the greens are at an amazing standard."

He says the competition is a great opportunity for top players to compete against one another.

"We're very pleased we could hold the event."