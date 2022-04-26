From left: Shayden (8), Seth (11) and Shaun (10) often help their parents in the cowshed. Photo/ Supplied

A south Taranaki community has rallied behind a local injured after the jet ski he was riding was hit by a boat.

Daniel Schumacher was having a family day with his wife Thea and their sons Seth, 11, Shaun, 10, and Shayden, 8, at Lake Rotorangi when the accident happened.

Thea says the boys were standing on the jetty and saw their father get hurt.

"It was very traumatic. Dan was riding our jet ski with a friend who was trialling a new ski. They were on their way back to help set up for lunch when a jet boat on the wrong side of the lake came around the corner hitting Dan and snapping his tibia and fibula, before going up and over the jetski and pushing Dan into the water."

She says someone onshore had a personal locator beacon and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter flew Dan to Taranaki Base Hospital.

"It's a long road to recovery. It could be anywhere from nine months to a year. He is back in hospital after getting an infection but we're hopeful he will be out in a few days."

Dan and Thea sharemilk in Ararata.

"Farming doesn't stop for anyone, no matter what life throws at you. It's very hard for us as we're the type to get up and go. We're lucky to have superb staff who have picked up the pieces while I've been staying with Dan."

Thea says she has been blessed and describes the people who have helped her family as real-life angels.

"When it happened, the first people on the scene were two firemen. They were fabulous, they kept the scene quiet and controlled and reassured Dan and me. The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter staff were equally as fabulous."

Thea and Daniel at Lake Rotorangi. Photo/ Supplied

She says family members also helped keep things running and looking after her sons while she stays at a New Plymouth hotel to be near her husband.

"He wanted me to be there with him and the amazing support has allowed me to do that."

The community they live in has also been supportive.

"They're like family to us. We've been part of this community for 10 years and they've taken us in like we're their own. It's like a big family."

A flat track fundraiser was organised to support Thea, Dan and their family.

"We're very big on motocross. We used to ride and now our boys ride. The generosity of people has blown me away."

The family has donated a remote radio and PLB to Hāwera ski club in case there is another accident at the remote lake, which has no cellphone coverage.

Thea and Dan have also delivered home-baked goods to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter team.

"It's the least we could do. We're still yet to find out who the firefighters were who first responded. We're forever grateful to them. Without their help, we might have been in a different situation."

Dan's cousin Tim and his wife Carley Dwyer have set up a givealittle page to help cover relief milkers, arbitrary farm costs, travel, accommodation, everyday living costs and general support. More than $4500 has been donated.

"I'm blown away by this support. We've been blessed by real-life angels this whole time."

• To donate visit here