Nominations for the biannual South Taranaki Community Awards are now open.

With the awards only happening once every two years, South Taranaki District Council wants to recognise citizens who have made, or who are making, an outstanding contribution to the general wellbeing of the district.

The awards have three categories: Volunteer-Individual, Volunteer-Organisation, and the newly introduced Youth Citizen Award. The Youth Citizen Award, open to tamariki aged 12-24, recognises youths who have achieved academic successes, sporting achievements, cultural or arts achievements or have been involved with the community.

Co-ordinator Emma Vennell says the awards are for individuals, groups and organisations within South Taranaki that have, through personal leadership, inspiration, sacrifice or devotion, made a significant contribution to the wellbeing of their communities.

“You could nominate individuals or groups who have shown initiative to make a difference in the community, or have dedicated their time assisting others, such as a sports coach, a community volunteer, or [people who] have helped beautify a public place, for example.”

Nominations close on Monday, September 11. Hard-copy nomination forms are available from any LibraryPlus centre, the council administration building in Hāwera, South Taranaki i-Site Visitor Centre and online from www.southtaranaki.com.