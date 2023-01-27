From left: enterprise hub lead Paul Whakatutu, STDC business development manager Scott Willson and events and vibrancy coordinator Nikki Watson. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A new co-working space and enterprise hub in South Taranaki will encourage collaboration and innovation.

After two-and-a-half years of renovation and planning, Te W’anake The Foundry will open to the public on February 7, with the public able to see the space.

The co-working space is a collaboration between South Taranaki District Council (STDC) and Bizlink Hāwera.

Bizlink’s office will move into the space, with coordinator Nikki Watson recently appointed as STDC events and vibrancy coordinator.

Te W’anake The Foundry features two meeting rooms available for hire for seminars and events, office space to allow for both permanent and “hot desks” and phone booths for zoom calls. STDC business development manager Scott Willson says the opportunities the space provides are endless.

“People can come for a half day or set up in a permanent desk and enjoy the comradery. It’s exciting to think of who might come in and what can be achieved together.”

The name has significance, Scott says, with the name celebrating the history and future of the building.

“It’s been here since 1905 and it’s always housed, founders. We wanted to celebrate the building where founders came together. During the renovation, we kept the brickwork and salvaged the rimu to give this space an industrial and warm feel. Te W’anake means to move forward, grow and develop which is a good aspiration for our community.”

Paul Whakatutu, enterprise hub lead, will help organise workshops, and seminars, and liaise with all the clients who come into the space.

“Combined, our two meeting rooms can hold 30 people. We want this space to be accessible to as many groups as possible and support the social and economic growth of South Taranaki. There are huge network and collaborative opportunities.”

Nikki is pleased to offer confidence to businesses in town.

“We are looking forward to supporting established and start-up businesses and offering cutting-edge workshops and opportunities to build culture and collaborations for businesses.”

The Details:

What: Te W’anake The Foundry open day

When: February 7

Where: 130 High Street, Hāwera

More information: https://www.thefoundrycoworking.co.nz/.



















