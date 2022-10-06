South Taranaki District Council's Christmas Cabaret is back. Photo/ Unsplash

A Christmas cabaret in South Taranaki is set to spread holiday cheer.

This year the South Taranaki District Council is hosting the end-of-year Christmas cabaret to celebrate the festive season.

South Taranaki District Council community events coordinator Emma Vennell says the end-of-year social event is perfect for businesses, friend groups or people who want to celebrate the festive season.

"The night will start off with an incredible interactive performance from Flash Mob Entertainment's very own drag queens followed by mesmerising showgirls and burlesque dancers. To finish off the evening, Campbell Vibe will no doubt keep the dance floor alive well into the night."

To accompany the live entertainment a Christmas dinner will be provided.

"Get your workmates, social club or group of friends together and come dance the night away with us."

She says with Covid-19 restrictions lifted, the South Taranaki District Council is excited to host the event.

"We wanted to offer this again as everyone needs a night out after the last few years. It's exciting to be able to bring it back to support our local businesses – especially around this time of year."

The Details:

What: South Taranaki District Council Christmas Cabaret.

When: Friday, November 18.

Where: TSB Hub, Hāwera.

Tickets: available from the South Taranaki i-SITE Visitor Centre and TSB Hub for $70 each, or $65 each for groups of 10 or more.