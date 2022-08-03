South Taranaki District Council will be on the hunt for a new CEO soon. Photo / file

South Taranaki District Council will be on the hunt for a new CEO soon. Photo / file

The chief executive of South Taranaki District Council (STDC) has announced his plans to move on to a new role in November this year.

Waid Crockett, who took up the position of CEO of STDC in January 2018, has accepted the role of CEO at Palmerston North City Council (PNCC), a job he will start on November 7 this year.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says it will be very sad to see Waid go, but it's a real credit to him and his achievements that he's been able to secure the chief executive position at PNCC.

"I can't speak highly enough of Waid and the contribution he's made during his (almost) five years at STDC. He's a highly effective and respected local government chief executive and he leaves the Council in excellent heart."

Phil says STDC will now begin the process of recruiting for a new CEO.

"There's a lot going on in South Taranaki at the moment and many exciting initiatives [are] under way, so the Council will take its time to conduct a rigorous recruitment process to ensure we get just the right person for our district."

It's not the only local government CEO role set to be advertised in Taranaki in the coming months, with New Plymouth District Council also having to look for a new CEO after former chief executive Craig Stevenson resigned last month.

Waid is replacing Palmerston North's former chief executive Heather Shotter, who resigned in February this year to take on a role leading the transition to the Government's controversial Three Waters reforms.

Palmerston North Mayor, Grant Smith, says Waid has the right skill set for the CEO role.

"Waid has a strong background in local government and has more than 30 years management experience in organisations, both public and private, in New Zealand and Australia."

Originally from a GIS analyst and engineering background, Crockett has a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Newcastle.

"Council was keen to appoint a proven leader in local government who will have a strong focus on staff and their wellbeing, as well as lead the organisation through times which can only be described as challenging," says Grant.

"There is a great deal of change coming, with some significant government reforms underway, which may result in massive shifts to the whole system of local government. We are confident that Waid has the knowledge, expertise and experience to lead the organisation through these changes."

Waid says he is looking forward to taking on the challenge of the new role.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity and I'm excited about the contribution I can make to what we as an organisation have in front of us both for the sector and, more importantly, for Palmerston North."

He says he and his wife Soraya are looking forward to moving back to the city, and they're already checking out the housing stock.