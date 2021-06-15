South Taranaki car dealership MG Taranaki wins two awards

MG Taranaki owners Sue Goble and Jimmi Guillosson.

A south Taranaki car dealership has driven away with two awards in the annual BuyerScore awards.

Jimmi Guillosson from MG Taranaki (Hāwera Auto Court) received the 2020 BuyerScore Award for best salesperson in Taranaki, while the dealership itself received the award for the best small dealership in the region.

BuyerScore is an independent rating and review collection service for vehicle dealers in New Zealand. Over 500 car dealerships from around New Zealand are part of BuyerScore.

Award recipients are determined using a weighted average formula that takes into account both the quantity and values of customer ratings received by that dealership in a calendar year.

While Jimmi is pleased with winning best salesperson in Taranaki, he says the icing on the cake is MG Taranaki winning the best small dealership in the Taranaki region.

"We are a small team of six and by being a small dealership we can take a one on one approach with our customers. To us a customer isn't just a number."

Jimmi says BuyerScore is a great way to receive feedback. Jimmi received 4.91/5 stars for BuyerScore.

"I enjoy receiving feedback as I want to make sure customers get the best experience."

He says he received a call from BuyerScore earlier this month saying he had won an award.

"It was pretty awesome to receive that call. Winning an award for the whole dealership as well is great. It shows that everyone is doing their part."

Jimmi has been selling cars for the past 15 years.

"I'm Taranaki born and bred. I was born in Hāwera and moved away to New Plymouth and Taupō to sell cars at different car dealerships. This business came up for a sale five years ago and I jumped at the chance."

He co-owns the business with Sue Goble, who has been at the company for 27 years.

"The business was started in 1994. Twelve months ago Hāwera Auto Court purchased the MG franchise and we became MG Taranaki. Bringing the franchise to south Taranaki was very exciting for us, we sell a lot of cars all around Taranaki."

He says the team are often travelling around the region to customers.

'We drop off the cars or give them a car demonstration."

Jimmi says it is important for the business to support the community that supports them.

"The support from the community has been amazing. We believe it is important to support them as well. We sponsor Stratford Speedway, both the Stratford and Hāwera A&P Show, local schools and the Taranaki Kiwi Trust."