Caffeinate owner Campbell Mason and staff member Amy Campbell say it's important to help other businesses. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

South Taranaki baristas are working together to help each other.

Campbell Mason, owner of Caffeinate in Hāwera, says he spent a few days helping out Tricia Taska, owner of Someday.

"I paid my staff to work here and then went and helped out Tricia. As well as the struggles of the pandemic, life gets in the way as well. We're all there to help each other.

"Around five business owners are part of a Facebook group chat so we can talk and if someone is short-staffed we can help each other out."

Tricia says when she was stuck for a barista, she sent a message to the group chat.

"I was extremely grateful for the help as we have all had a tough time filling positions lately and obviously been knocked hard by Covid. We often have chats together about how we can support each other and this is also not limited to just the owners, but also past employees and family and friends, and other businesses outside of hospitality.

"Hāwera has a great community spirit and rallies around when needed."

Campbell says he enjoyed helping a friend.

"It was a lot of fun actually, helping out a friend and also making coffees at another venue."

While Campbell helped out Tricia at Someday, Donnella Weir, owner of The Burnt Place, helped out Nadine Vandenberg, owner of Arabica Café.

"We work together to make it easier on each other. We all want each other to be successful. We just get in there to help each other. It's pretty easy to make the call and go and help because you know they'll help you if you ever need it."

He says people helping people is exactly what Hāwera is all about.

"What I really love about this town is everyone helps each other. You bump into other business owners and they're always ready to lend a helping hand. It's what makes Hāwera a beautiful place."

Bizlink Hāwera co-ordinator Nikki Watson says it's inspiring to see the collaborative spirit of the town.

"How good is it to see our business community working together to help each other. That spirit is what makes this town so great."