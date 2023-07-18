The upcoming concert is a sequel to the sold-out 2019 show.

A South Taranaki Brass Band will take audiences for a trip down movie lane.

Hāwera Brass’s next show Hāwera Brass at the Movies II is a sequel to the 2019 sold-out show. Musical director Karl Anderson says the concert will be nostalgic, featuring many songs from both new and old movies.

“You will be taken on a trip down memory lane as we explore the music from movies like Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean, War of the Worlds, Frozen, Ray and much more.”

He says establishing the band’s brass academy last year has helped the band grow in numbers, with the brass band now having a junior and senior band.

“The reconnection with South Taranaki is part of the band’s success.”

The junior band performs their first standalone concert in Kaponga on July 16. Later this year Hāwera Brass will perform a series of Oktoberfests and then with Turkey the Bird.

Karl encourages anyone with an interest in local arts or live music to come along and enjoy their show.

“Not only will you be entertained but you will also be supporting your local brass band that’s been going for 145 years.”

The Details

What: Hāwera Brass Band at the Movies II

When: Sunday, July 30, 2.30pm start

Where: Hāwera Memorial Theatre, 66 Albion St, Hāwera

Tickets: Available from the South Taranaki i-Site, online at eventbrite.com or on the day. Adults $30, seniors $20, children (under 13) $10 and families (two adults and two children) $50.



