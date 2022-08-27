Bonita Bigham (Ngāruahine and Te Atiawa) has been appointed to the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa. Photo/ Supplied

A founding member of Toi o Taranaki Ki Te Tonga has been appointed to the Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa.

Bonita Bigham (Ngāruahine and Te Atiawa) of South Taranaki has been involved in arts for many years, with masters degrees in Fine Arts and Māori Visual Arts.

She is one of the founding members of Toi o Taranaki Ki Te Tonga, a Māori artists' collective in Taranaki, and a presiding member for Oranga Marae (formerly Marae Lotteries Heritage Committee).

Bonita is a passionate arts advocate and scholar who centres her research and output on cultural themes and practices, including raranga, tāniko, and kowhaiwhai.

She says she is privileged to be appointed to Creative New Zealand's Arts Council by Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

"I hope to provide insight and advice to the council from my variety of governance experiences, including the past 12 years in the local government sector, which incidentally is the biggest investor in the arts in Aotearoa.

"I also have the important perspective of a practising wahine Māori artist who is heavily involved in elevation and promotion of Māori art here in Taranaki."

The arts council is continually striving for ways to maximise the impact its limited funding can have on Aotearoa's artists and the diverse communities they serve, Bonita says.

"There are so many amazing things happening around the motu where creativity inspires, influences, educates and entertains the public and the decisions made by the Arts Council is a continual attempt to balance those demands. I want to add value to those conversations and the relative decision-making however I can."

Bonita is joined on the board by Whetū Fala (Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Maru ki Taranaki, Sāmoa, Rotuma).

From Whanganui, Whetū has over 35 years of rich experience in the arts and cultural sector, particularly in Māori performing arts, theatre, film, and television.

Emily Fabling, Pou Mataaho o Te Aka, deputy chief executive of Policy and Sector Performance at Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, says she is pleased to see the two wāhine toa appointed to the Arts Council.

"Both Bonita and Whetū hold considerable knowledge of te ao Māori and deep understandings of our sectors, which they will bring to their council positions.

"It's also wonderful to see both women representing their respective regions of Manaia and Whanganui and bringing rich insights from these areas to the board. I look forward to seeing their great contributions to Creative New Zealand and the wider sector."

Bonita replaces outgoing member Dean Whiting and Whetū fills the vacant position on the council.